The A63 westbound between the A1033 and the A1079 remains closed due to a collision and an overturned lorry.
National Highways initially announced the road closure at approximately 8.50am on Sunday morning, with Humberside Police warning the closures were expected to last until at least early afternoon.
"Humber Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene," National Highways said.
"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management"
It also warned of delays on approach, and advised drivers to give themselves extra journey time.
Motorists are asked to take the following diversion.
Follow the hollow triangle symbol
Exit the A63 at Mount Pleasant roundabout
Take the 4th exit onto the A1033
At the A165 junction turn left onto the A165
After approx. 1 mile turn left onto the A1079
At the A1105 junction turn right onto the A1105
After approx. 5 miles take the 2nd exit off the roundabout onto the A15