The A63 westbound between the A1033 and the A1079 remains closed due to a collision and an overturned lorry.

National Highways initially announced the road closure at approximately 8.50am on Sunday morning, with Humberside Police warning the closures were expected to last until at least early afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Humber Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene," National Highways said.

The overturned lorry

"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management"

It also warned of delays on approach, and advised drivers to give themselves extra journey time.

Motorists are asked to take the following diversion.

Follow the hollow triangle symbol

Exit the A63 at Mount Pleasant roundabout

Take the 4th exit onto the A1033

At the A165 junction turn left onto the A165

After approx. 1 mile turn left onto the A1079

At the A1105 junction turn right onto the A1105