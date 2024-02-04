South Yorkshire Police were called to the A630 West Moor Link, near the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 in Doncaster, at around 5.44am on Saturday (Feb 3) following reports of a crash between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volvo articulated lorry.

A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Corsa, a 28-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Yorkshire.

“Part of the A630 West Moor Link and the M18 northbound exit slip road at junction 4 were closed for several hours while emergency services responded to the collision.”

The road reopened at 2pm.