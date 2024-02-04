All Sections
A630 West Moor Link: Driver, 28, dies after car is involved in crash with lorry in Yorkshire

A 28-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash with a lorry in Yorkshire, police have said.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 4th Feb 2024, 08:34 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 08:35 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called to the A630 West Moor Link, near the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 in Doncaster, at around 5.44am on Saturday (Feb 3) following reports of a crash between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volvo articulated lorry.

A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Corsa, a 28-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A man in his 20s has died following a crash in Yorkshire.

“Part of the A630 West Moor Link and the M18 northbound exit slip road at junction 4 were closed for several hours while emergency services responded to the collision.”

The road reopened at 2pm.

Police are now asking for anyone with information about the crash – or dashcam footage – to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 201 of February 3, 2024. Dashcam footage can be submitted by emailing [email protected] and including the incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

