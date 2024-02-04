A630 West Moor Link: Driver, 28, dies after car is involved in crash with lorry in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called to the A630 West Moor Link, near the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 in Doncaster, at around 5.44am on Saturday (Feb 3) following reports of a crash between a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volvo articulated lorry.
A statement from the force said: “The driver of the Corsa, a 28-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.
“A 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.
“Part of the A630 West Moor Link and the M18 northbound exit slip road at junction 4 were closed for several hours while emergency services responded to the collision.”
The road reopened at 2pm.
Police are now asking for anyone with information about the crash – or dashcam footage – to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 201 of February 3, 2024. Dashcam footage can be submitted by emailing [email protected] and including the incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
