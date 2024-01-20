A64 closed: One of busiest roads in Yorkshire closed after crash as driver arrested

The A64 is expected to be closed for the rest of Saturday morning after a major crash on Friday night.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo.

A silver Jaguar and blue Ford Focus were involved, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A head-on collision occurred and both drivers suffered serious injuries.

We're appealing for witnesses and information about the collision on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo. NYP

One driver, a man in 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and is assisting police with the investigation.

The stretch of road has been closed since the crash, and will remain closed until around midday today according to police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please use alternative routes in you need to travel in this area as the road is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm.