A64 closed: One of busiest roads in Yorkshire closed after crash as driver arrested
The crash occurred shortly before midnight on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo.
A silver Jaguar and blue Ford Focus were involved, police said.
A head-on collision occurred and both drivers suffered serious injuries.
One driver, a man in 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and is assisting police with the investigation.
The stretch of road has been closed since the crash, and will remain closed until around midday today according to police.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please use alternative routes in you need to travel in this area as the road is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.
“We're appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
“If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm.
“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011595.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.