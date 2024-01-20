All Sections
A64 closed: One of busiest roads in Yorkshire closed after crash as driver arrested

The A64 is expected to be closed for the rest of Saturday morning after a major crash on Friday night.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 20th Jan 2024, 10:15 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 10:23 GMT

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo.

A silver Jaguar and blue Ford Focus were involved, police said.

A head-on collision occurred and both drivers suffered serious injuries.

We're appealing for witnesses and information about the collision on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo. NYPWe're appealing for witnesses and information about the collision on the A64 west of Malton, at the bottom of Golden Hill, near Huttons Ambo. NYP
One driver, a man in 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and is assisting police with the investigation.

The stretch of road has been closed since the crash, and will remain closed until around midday today according to police.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please use alternative routes in you need to travel in this area as the road is closed in both directions. Diversions are in place.

“We're appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC694 Joseph Schramm.

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240011595.”

