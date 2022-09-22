National Highways is set to carry out essential maintenance on the A64 between East Knapton and West Heslerton, near Malton. The maintenance work will see carriageways resurfaced, repairs to the road foundation as well as new drainage gullies and lids installed.

Roadworks on the A64 will see both partial and full closures of the carriageway during the week and at weekends until late November, with repairs starting on Monday (September 26).

Chris Dunn, National Highways’ Project Manager, said: “We’ll carry out these improvements in two phases. We will replace drainage gullies with new and improved lids along the edge of the carriageway to reduce wear and tear around the edges and with it the need for ongoing repairs in the future.

The A64 is set for several closures at West Heslerton. (Photo: National Highways)

“This phase should be complete by November 2, which will allow us to start the second resurfacing phase.”

The first phase will see the A64 partially closed with temporary traffic lights in place between 8pm and 6am on Mondays to Thursdays and between 9pm and 6am on Fridays.

The second resurfacing phase requires removing several layers of the carriageway to repair the road foundation – which means deeper patches need time to cure.

During this stage of roadworks the A64 will be shut in both directions for two to three full weekends from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays from November 4 to 7; 11 to 14; and if required, 18 to 21.

Drivers are advised to plan their route and allow for extra travel time as a 24-mile diversion will be in place, which has been agreed with North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire County Council and will increase travel times by up to 40 minutes.

The official diversion route takes drivers heading Eastbound towards Scarborough off the A64 at Malton along the A169 to Pickering, along the A170 to East Ayton before joining the B1261 south to Staxton until rejoining the A64. The westbound diversion is the same route in reverse.