National Highways has released a Monday morning update on the A64 roundabout closure following an oil spillage on Thursday. A significant oil spillage closed the A1M J44 A64 Bramham Crossroads and all exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout on Thursday.

The closure caused significant delays on Thursday evening and into Friday, but a lane was opened on Saturday morning.

The agency, which looks after major roads and motorways across Yorkshire and beyond, said lane two of two is closed in both directions, while a lane is also closed on the junction 44 roundabout for emergency resurfacing.

It said: “Work expected to be completed tonight and then all lane closures will be removed. Expect delays at peak times.”

Police said no fewer than three crashes were caused following the oil spill on Thursday, due to the slippery surface.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for anyone that witnessed the spillage or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

