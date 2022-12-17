A64 closure: Main route between Leeds and York shut due to burst water main

The westbound carriageway is shut near Tadcaster and a diversion will be in place for several hours while repairs take place.
Diversion route
The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound between the A1237 (York) and the A659 (Tadcaster) due to a burst water main. Traffic officers are on scene to assist with traffic management.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:
Leave the the A64 westbound at the junction with the A1237 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A1237 heading north.
Follow the A1237 to the roundabout with the A59 and take the 1st exit onto the A59 heading west.
Continue on the A59 to the A1M J47 and take the 1st exit onto the A1M heading south.
Proceed on the A1M southbound to J44 and rejoin the A64 westbound to continue your journey.