A64 closure: Major Yorkshire road to be closed for 'number of hours' due to serious crash
North Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are all at the scene of a crash on the A64 btween the A162 for Tadcaster and the A659 for Hazlewood due to the crash.
National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire, said the road is expected to be closed for ‘a number of hours, for an investigation’.
A tweet from the agency said: “A64 westbound is closed btwn #A162 #Tadcaster and #A659 #Hazlewood (west) due to a collision.
“@NYorksPolice, Fire/Rescue and an Ambulance are at scene. Info from scene indicates this closure will be in place for a number of hours, for an investigation.”
More follows.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.