A64 closure: Route between Leeds and York closed near Tadcaster due to 'police incident'

The A64 between Leeds and York has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

North Yorkshire Police said at around 11am on Thursday: “We are currently at the scene of an incident on the A64 near to Tadcaster. Traffic has been stopped and the eastbound carriage way has been closed to allow emergency service to access the incident. Please avoid the area.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is also at the scene.

National Highways said: “The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A659 and the A162 (Tadcaster) due to a North Yorkshire Police led incident.

A64 Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance are in attendance. Due to the nature of the incident, the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Diversion

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:

Exit the A64 eastbound at the Headley Bar junction exit slip and merge with the A659 at the end of the slip road

After merging with the A659 continue for 3 miles passing through Tadcaster until the junction with the A64 at Tadcaster Bar

At the junction, re-join the A64 eastbound

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol:

Exit the A64 westbound at Tadcaster Bar and merge with the A659 at the end of the slip road

After merging with the A659 continue westbound for 3 miles passing through Tadcaster until the junction with the A64 at Headley Bar