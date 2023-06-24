A64 crash: Huge delays for Yorkshire residents heading to the coast after crash

Motorists are facing long delays to get to the coast after an earlier crash on the A64 affected traffic both ways near Flaxton turn off.

In a social media update, WYP said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64, near to the turning for Flaxton. The road has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It is expected to reopen shortly but traffic has backed up and is heavy in the area. Thanks for your patience.”