A64 crash: Huge delays for Yorkshire residents heading to the coast after crash

There are huge delays on the A64 this morning after a crash.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Motorists are facing long delays to get to the coast after an earlier crash on the A64 affected traffic both ways near Flaxton turn off.

The AA reported congestion to the York bypass, and through Stamford Bridge.

In a social media update, WYP said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision on the A64, near to the turning for Flaxton. The road has been closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. It is expected to reopen shortly but traffic has backed up and is heavy in the area. Thanks for your patience.”

A64 crash: Huge delays for Yorkshire residents heading to the coast after crash credit: AAA64 crash: Huge delays for Yorkshire residents heading to the coast after crash credit: AA
More to follow.

