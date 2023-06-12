The A64 is closed in North Yorkshire due to a serious collision between a motorbike and a tractor.

The westbound carriageway is shut between the B1248 and the A169 near Norton and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance has landed.

National Highways said: “The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed westbound between the B1248 and A169 near Norton due to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and tractor.

"North Yorkshire Police are on scene and taking the lead on the incident. Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance are also in attendance.

The A64 is shut near Malton

There is approximately one mile of congestion on approach to the closure.Traffic is being diverted via local routes.”

North Yorkshire Police added: “Due to an accident the A64 westbound is closed from Brambling Fields, Norton, Malton. Use an alternative route if travelling from Scarborough towards York. Road is open Old Malton roundabout onwards, traffic from Pickering can join A64.”