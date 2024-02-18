A64 oil spill: At least three crashes as cars skid on oil at roundabout closed over weekend
At 11.10am on Thursday February 15, 2023, police received a report of an oil spill.
Officers arrived and found a large quantity of of oil on the road but the vehicle which has caused the spillage had left the scene.
Before officers were able to close the road three vehicles were involved in separate collisions which are believed to have been caused by the slippery surface.
Closures were put in place and heavy traffic was reported on Friday and Saturday – with many Yorkshire residents attempting to reach the coast for the weekend.
Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for anyone that witnessed the spillage or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jack Dodsworth.
Quote reference number 12240028519 when passing information.
