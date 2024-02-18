A64 oil spill: At least three crashes as cars skid on oil at roundabout closed over weekend

At 11.10am on Thursday February 15, 2023, police received a report of an oil spill.

Officers arrived and found a large quantity of of oil on the road but the vehicle which has caused the spillage had left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before officers were able to close the road three vehicles were involved in separate collisions which are believed to have been caused by the slippery surface.

The oil spillage caused at least three crashes this weekend

Closures were put in place and heavy traffic was reported on Friday and Saturday – with many Yorkshire residents attempting to reach the coast for the weekend.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for anyone that witnessed the spillage or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jack Dodsworth.