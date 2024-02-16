A64 traffic: A64 expected to be closed until late on Friday night after major oil spillage

A64 BRAMHAM CROSSROADS

A significant oil spillage closed the A1M J44 A64 Bramham Crossroads and all exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout on Thursday.

The closure caused significant delays on Thursday evening.

A Friday morning update from National Highways confirmed the closures were set to remain in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further materials are required to complete the work, the service said.

The post read: “All closures remain in place at the #A1M J44 (#A64) #BramhamCrossroads for resurfacing works following an extensive fuel spillage yesterday.

“Further materials are required to complete the job and we're working hard with our suppliers to complete as soon as possible.”

The Coastliner bus route is also set to be affected with no stops expected between Leeds bus station and Tadcaster.

The AA reports delays on the approach in each direction to the roundabout.