A64 traffic: A64 expected to be closed until late on Friday night after major oil spillage

Closures on the A64 are expected to be in place until late on Friday evening – with huge delays expected all day.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 16th Feb 2024, 08:43 GMT
A64 BRAMHAM CROSSROADS

A significant oil spillage closed the A1M J44 A64 Bramham Crossroads and all exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout on Thursday.

The closure caused significant delays on Thursday evening.

A Friday morning update from National Highways confirmed the closures were set to remain in place.

Further materials are required to complete the work, the service said.

The post read: “All closures remain in place at the #A1M J44 (#A64) #BramhamCrossroads for resurfacing works following an extensive fuel spillage yesterday.

“Further materials are required to complete the job and we're working hard with our suppliers to complete as soon as possible.”

The Coastliner bus route is also set to be affected with no stops expected between Leeds bus station and Tadcaster.

The AA reports delays on the approach in each direction to the roundabout.

Updates to follow.

