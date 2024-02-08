A64 traffic: Carriageway blocked with more than hour of delays as snow falls across Yorkshire

The A64 is blocked westbound between the A166/A1079 for Dunnington and the A19 Fulford near York due to a crash, National Highways reported.

There is currently about two miles of stationary traffic approaching the block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane has now re-opened on the A64 westbound but one still remains closed.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued for Wales and across the Pennines.

Delays of more than one hour have been reported.

Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued for Wales and across the Pennines.

A mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings are in force across the four nations.

A64 blocked: Crash causes more than hour of delays as snow falls across Yorkshire CC: AA TRAFFIC REPORT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that overnight temperatures had reached a low of -18.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Plymouth temperatures were at a high of 11.9C.

UPDATE – 11.47am

All lanes have now re-opened on the A64 westbound between the A166/A1079 Dunnington and the A19 Fulford near York, National Highways reported.

There are three miles of congestion following this incident.