A lane has been closed on the A64 westbound following the crash, with traffic officers warning of delays and congestion.

Lane 1 is closed on the A64 westbound between A162 and A659 near Tadcaster, National Highways said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently around two miles of congestion and delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the incident.

The A64 near Tadcaster [Image: Google]