A crash on the A64 has caused significant delays on Monday morning.

The A64 is currently closed just after Grimston Bar near York, police said.

All emergency services are believed to be at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A64 traffic: Major delays after crash near York city centre as police warn drivers to avoid area

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “If you're travelling through the York area this morning, please be aware the westbound A64 is currently closed just after Grimston Bar.

“This is due to a serious collision that we and other emergency services are dealing with.