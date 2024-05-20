A64 traffic: Major delays after crash near York city centre as police warn drivers to avoid area
A crash on the A64 has caused significant delays on Monday morning.
All emergency services are believed to be at the scene.
A diversion has been put in place by police.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “If you're travelling through the York area this morning, please be aware the westbound A64 is currently closed just after Grimston Bar.
“This is due to a serious collision that we and other emergency services are dealing with.
“A diversion is in place but please allow extra time for your journey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.