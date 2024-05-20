A64 traffic: Major delays after crash near York city centre as police warn drivers to avoid area

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 20th May 2024, 09:00 BST
A crash on the A64 has caused significant delays on Monday morning.

The A64 is currently closed just after Grimston Bar near York, police said.

All emergency services are believed to be at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place by police.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “If you're travelling through the York area this morning, please be aware the westbound A64 is currently closed just after Grimston Bar.

“This is due to a serious collision that we and other emergency services are dealing with.

“A diversion is in place but please allow extra time for your journey.”

