A64 traffic: Saturday morning update as drivers heading to coast face delays due to oil spillage

A significant oil spillage closed the A1M J44 A64 Bramham Crossroads and all exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout on Thursday.

The closure caused significant delays on Thursday evening.

The closures remained in place for Friday but it has now been reported a lane has been reopened.

On Saturday morning, National Highways said the A64 westbound is now open from A162 Tadcaster to A1M J44 roundabout.

However, one lane of two remains closed in both directions on the A64 on approach to the J44 roundabout, along with a closure of the inside lane on the roundabout itself while extensive repairs continue.

The repair work is set to continue on Saturday.

The AA are reporting delays eastbound on Saturday morning.

The A64 is often used by Yorkshire residents to reach Bridlington and Scarborough.