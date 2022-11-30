News you can trust since 1754
A64 York Road, Leeds: Teenager left with serious head injuries after being hit by a car

A teenager has been left with serious head injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Yorkshire this morning (Nov 30).

By Jonathan Pritchard
5 minutes ago

Police were called to A64 York Road, near to the Irish Centre in Leeds, at around 7.15am, following reports of a serious crash. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. The road has been closed while police investigate.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to York Road, near to the Irish Centre, at about 7.15am following a report that a car had been in collision with a teenage boy crossing the road. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

“Road closures and diversions remain in place as investigations continue at the scene and drivers are thanked for their patience.”

Police have closed A64 York Road in Leeds due to the crash
