A teenager has been left with serious head injuries after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Yorkshire this morning (Nov 30).

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to York Road, near to the Irish Centre, at about 7.15am following a report that a car had been in collision with a teenage boy crossing the road. The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

“Road closures and diversions remain in place as investigations continue at the scene and drivers are thanked for their patience.”