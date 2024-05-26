A major road in Yorkshire is set to be closed for some time after a serious crash, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police said a serious crash happened on the A65 just south of Settle this afternoon (May 26).

Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, the force added.

There is not currently any information on how many vehicles are involved, or any injuries.

However, the road is set to be closed for the next few hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

A statement from the force said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A65 just south of Settle.