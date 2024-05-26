A65 closure: Major Yorkshire road closed 'for next few hours' due to serious crash
North Yorkshire Police said a serious crash happened on the A65 just south of Settle this afternoon (May 26).
Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the incident, the force added.
There is not currently any information on how many vehicles are involved, or any injuries.
However, the road is set to be closed for the next few hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.
A statement from the force said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A65 just south of Settle.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours while we work at the scene. Please follow the diversions until further notice.”
