A65 closure: Road closed in both directions as all emergency services deal with crash
All three emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the A65 between Draughton and Addingham near Chelker Reservoir.
The road is closed in both directions and motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route, police said.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the incident is dealt with.
Anyone with information should contact NYP using Ref 143 of April 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.