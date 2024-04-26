A65 closure: Road closed in both directions as all emergency services deal with crash

All three emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the A65 between Draughton and Addingham near Chelker Reservoir.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:16 BST

The road is closed in both directions and motorists should avoid the area and find an alternative route, police said.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the incident is dealt with.

Anyone with information should contact NYP using Ref 143 of April 26.

