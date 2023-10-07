All Sections
A65 Ingleton crash: A65 closed at Ingleton in North Yorkshire due to serious crash

The A65 in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to a crash.
Rebecca Marano
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST

Officers have advised drivers to avoid the area.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The A65 at Ingleton is currently closed due to a serious collision.

“Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

The A65 in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to a crash. Stock photo.The A65 in North Yorkshire is currently closed due to a crash. Stock photo.
“The A65/A687 junction is closed and Ireby Road in Burton in Lonsdale.

“Please avoid the area if you can and find alternative routes.”

The AA reports that a detour is in operation via A687 Burton In Lonsdale & A683 Nether Burrow.

