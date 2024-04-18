Police said only the motorcycle was involved in the crash, which happened on the A65 at Settle at the junction with Craven Bank Lane at around 1pm on April 17.

North Yorkshire Police said the air ambulance, ambulance and fire service were all sent to the scene, and the road was closed for a number of hours while an investigation took place. It has now reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the force said: “We’re investigating a serious single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the A65 at Settle. It happened at the junction with Craven Bank Lane just after 1pm.

A man has serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.

“Ambulance, air ambulance, fire service and police teams have been in attendance during the afternoon. A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”