A65 Settle crash: Air ambulance sent to scene as motorcyclist seriously injured in Yorkshire crash
Police said only the motorcycle was involved in the crash, which happened on the A65 at Settle at the junction with Craven Bank Lane at around 1pm on April 17.
North Yorkshire Police said the air ambulance, ambulance and fire service were all sent to the scene, and the road was closed for a number of hours while an investigation took place. It has now reopened.
A statement from the force said: “We’re investigating a serious single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the A65 at Settle. It happened at the junction with Craven Bank Lane just after 1pm.
“Ambulance, air ambulance, fire service and police teams have been in attendance during the afternoon. A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, selecting option 4 and speaking to the force control room, quoting incident number NYP-17042024-0197.
