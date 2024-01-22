A major road has been closed after high winds from Storm Isha blew over ‘several lorries’.

The A66 is closed in both directions between Scotch Corner and the M6 following the high winds, National Highways said.

The agency, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “The A66 in Durham / Cumbria is closed in both directions between the A1(M) Junction 53 and the M6 Junction 40 due to strong winds in the region.

“There are also several overturned lorries which will require recovery before the road can be reopened. Vehicles travelling across the Pennines are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes.”

The A66 is closed due to the high winds blowing over lorries. Photo taken by Katie Lunn

Drivers have been told to expect severe delays.

Meanwhile, the A15 Humber Bridge is also closed in both directions to high sided vehicles.

The agency added: “The A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds.

“Traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 should head west on the A180 on to the M180. At the end of this motorway join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then on to the A63 eastbound.

“For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 on to the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.”

Commuters face travel disruption to start the working week after Storm Isha tore through the UK, bringing warnings of possible tornadoes and danger-to-life winds.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued until the early hours, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said “the odd isolated tornado” was possible in western regions. Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should be expected into Monday morning, it was warned.

Network Rail has imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks.