A major road in North Yorkshire is being closed for safety reasons due to heavy snow.

National Highways has announced it has taken the decision to close the A66 between Brought and Scotch Corner due to the heavy snowfall. The road will be closed from 2pm today (March 9). The region has experienced heavy snowfall and a severe weather alert has been announced by the Met Office.

National Highways has advised people not to travel unless their journey is essential, and even then to go prepared. It said it was being ‘proactive’ by closing the A66, while the A628 Woodhead Pass has also been closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the agency said: “Snow is expected to be persistent and heavy from Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire northwards, with significant accumulations above 100-150 metres.

The A66 in the snow

“Up to 5-10 cm is expected to build up quite widely for these elevations over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, with at least 10-20 cm for the Trans-Pennine routes and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield. There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23. For low-lying routes in the North West and North East, especially near coastal regions, accumulations should be negligible.“With widespread 40-50 mph wind gusts also occurring at the same time in the North West, drifting snow is another hazard on exposed routes. Coupled with poor visibility, driving conditions are expected to be challenging, particularly on the Pennines routes and during the evening rush hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad