Recovery teams are on the scene to tackle stranded vehicles, gritters are treating the road, and National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

“Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to consider using the A69 as an alternative route,” Highways England stated.

“There is currently a Met Office yellow severe weather warning for snow and ice in place across the North West and North East regions so please take care if travelling in those areas.”

Snow at Old Spital Farm at Barnard Castle just after 6am this morning

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

At 9.15am, National Highways North East stated that the road was expected to remain closed "throughout the morning at least".

Meanwhile, National Highways Yorkshire warned at 6am on Friday that snow was settling on the highest parts of its network - including the M62.

"We currently have Snow falling and settling on the high points on our network including the J22-24, M62 and A66. The A66 now has snow across all lanes, please consider alternative routes. We have gritters out salting and ploughing the c/way as required," they tweeted.

The A66 this morning

They also warned of "challenging driving conditions" on the A628 at Woodhead Pass, and urged motorists to consider alternative routes.