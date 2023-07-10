All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

A684 closure: Drivers warned to expect 'significant disruption' as major road is closed in both directions

Drivers have been warned to expect long delays in North Yorkshire this morning (Jul 10).
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Jul 2023, 06:46 BST

The A684 near the bridge on Morton-on-Swale has been closed in both directions due to a crash. North Yorkshire Police said there have been no serious injuries but due to the nature of the crash, the road is expected to be closed for some time. No further information has been provided by the police about the crash as of yet.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

A statement from the force said: “The A684 near the bridge at Morton-on-Swale is closed in both directions after a collision. There isn't believed to be any serious injuries, but the road may be closed for some time, so please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

North Yorkshire Police has closed the A684North Yorkshire Police has closed the A684
North Yorkshire Police has closed the A684
Related topics:DriversNorth YorkshireNorth Yorkshire Police