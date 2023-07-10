The A684 near the bridge on Morton-on-Swale has been closed in both directions due to a crash. North Yorkshire Police said there have been no serious injuries but due to the nature of the crash, the road is expected to be closed for some time. No further information has been provided by the police about the crash as of yet.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
A statement from the force said: “The A684 near the bridge at Morton-on-Swale is closed in both directions after a collision. There isn't believed to be any serious injuries, but the road may be closed for some time, so please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”