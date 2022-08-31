A684 roadworks: Main road through Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales to be closed for five weeks for resurfacing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road is in a poor condition and will be fully resurfaced during the programme of works to begin on September 26 in the Market Place.

Following a meeting with residents and businesses in March, North Yorkshire County Council decided to postpone the scheme until later in the year to avoid the peak tourist season.

The resurfacing will run from the western end of the market place to the 30mph signs at the eastern edge.

Hawes

Executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “The A684 through Hawes is in a poor condition, so this extensive resurfacing will have considerable safety improvements and make it fit for future traffic demands.

“The Safer Roads Funding has already been used to install a new £418,000 flood detection system at flooding hotspots on the A684 - the first of its kind in North Yorkshire.

“It has also financed safety improvements at the crossroad junction to the west of Patrick Brompton, changes to the layout and resurfacing work in Leyburn, and new lay-bys at various points along the A684.”

Coun Yvonne Peacock, who represents the Upper Dales, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to carry out the work on this well-used route. Notification letters have been sent to local residents and businesses and we have liaised with the auction mart and community office.

“Thankfully, the work will take place outside of the peak tourist season. However, we apologise for the inconvenience it will inevitably cause.”

The Safer Roads Fund seeks to address issues on the 50 A-roads identified as being the most dangerous in the country.

A road closure will be in place in Hawes Market Place, The Holme and Penn Lane from Mondays at 8am until Fridays at 4.30pm during the first four weeks. Burtersett Road will be closed on weekdays between 8am and 5.30pm. The A684 will be fully open to traffic on the weekends.