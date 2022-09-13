Air ambulance called after five people cut from wreckage of Yorkshire crash
An air ambulance was called to a crash in Yorkshire last night (Sep 12).
Five people were injured following the two-vehicle crash on Whitehall Road in Wyke, Bradford, at around 7.30pm.
Four people inside one car had to be rescued by the fire service, plus another person in the other vehicle. Three people had managed to get out of the wreckage themselves.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it cut extricated five people from the vehicles and left them in the hands of paramedics.