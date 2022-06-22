So for those of you who spend a lot of time travelling around in your cars, have you worked out the best way to use your air conditioning?

National Car Finder has shared this handy tip on Facebook to help people deal with the sweltering heat when getting into the car.

Most cars now have a recirculation button alongside the air conditioning controls, but National Car Finder says many people don't know how to use it.

The air circulation button is now found in many cars

It says: "Well, the easy answer is to use it in the summer and turn it off in the winter.

"The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On days like today when it is miserably hot outside, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, then your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it.

"Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system.