So for those of you who spend a lot of time travelling around in your cars, have you worked out the best way to use your air conditioning?
National Car Finder has shared this handy tip on Facebook to help people deal with the sweltering heat when getting into the car.
Most cars now have a recirculation button alongside the air conditioning controls, but National Car Finder says many people don't know how to use it.
It says: "Well, the easy answer is to use it in the summer and turn it off in the winter.
"The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On days like today when it is miserably hot outside, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, then your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it.
"Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system.
"Side note, if your car has been baking in the sun, it's better to roll the windows down and turn to recirculate off for the first minute or so to get rid of the super-hot air inside the car before turning the recirculate on. Thank us later."