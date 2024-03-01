All Creatures Great and Small country gets its buses back as HS2 cash is used to reinstate Yorkshire Dales services

Bus operator Transdev introduced a new two-hourly service for the route last May due to commercial pressures.

The changes saw the service reduced from nine round trips per day to six.

It led Grassington resident Tony Sergeant to launch a petition, eventually signed by 164 people, that called for its return citing the negative impact the “skeletal” service was having on rural residents.

Grassington is where All Creatures Great and Small is filmed

But in good news for campaigners, the council has now agreed to a new contract for the 72 route, according to a report that will be discussed by Skipton and Ripon councillors next week.

It says the procurement process ran from October to January with contracts awarded for 30 routes including the Skipton to Grassington 72 service.

The new timetable will come into force from Monday April 8.

North Yorkshire Council has benefitted from £3.5m in government funding for buses following the cancellation of the northern legs of HS2.

Conservative executive member for transport Cllr Keane Duncan hailed the investment during a council debate last week that discussed cuts to the 72 service.