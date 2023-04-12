All Sections
Angry resident calls for parking permit zone around hospital to crackdown on charge dodgers

A resident living near Northern General Hospital is urging Sheffield Council to introduce a parking permit zone to crackdown on visitors using their streets to dodge charges.

By Molly Williams
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST

Joseph Dawes launched a petition which will run on the council’s website until May 31 calling for preventative measures to be put in place.

In a statement he said: “Parking for residents is heavily impacted by those looking to avoid paying for parking within the hospital grounds. The situation is making the lives of the elderly, those with disabilities and those with young children harder.

“Most days residents cannot park within a reasonable distance of their homes. This also causes disruptions if people are having work done on their homes, such as requiring a skip or access to the property for maintenance.”

He said the problems were mostly on Herries Road and Barnsley Road near the entrances to the hospital.

Hospital parking costs are £2.60 for up to four hours and £3.80 for up to 11 hours, according to Sheffield Teaching Hospital’s website.

The petition can be found on the council’s website here.

New parking zones

The council is looking to introduce four new parking zones around the city and make changes to existing zones.

New zones are being drawn up for: Kelham and Neepsend, Park Hill, St Vincent’s and Effingham Road.

Current zones in Broomhall, Hillsborough, Highfield and Crookesmoor are being reviewed.

