A busy Leeds road was closed by emergency services during rush hour due to a ‘police incident’.

Canal Street and Viaduct Road in Armley were closed by police, but have since reopened.

The road is reported to have been closed at around 5pm, while other residents have reported hearing sirens from the emergency services in the area. It is a popular route for people heading out of Leeds.

First West York also tweeted to say public transport services had been affected. It said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Due to a police Incident on Viaduct Road, Armley, 14 services towards Pudsey is currently diverting via Wellington Road, Canal Street and Armley Road. Services towards Leeds are operating the inverse of this.”

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 5pm, police were called to a report of a concern for safety of a man on the bridge on Canal Road, Armley.