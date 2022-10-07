Artists install bird box disguised as a speed camera on Yorkshire street with 30mph limit - and drivers are fooled

The Meanwood Road Project creators, Lizzie Coombes and Katy Hayley, have designed a bird box to look like a speed camera and installed it on a 30mph section of the main road through the west Leeds suburb of Meanwood.

The structure was built by members of the Meanwood Men’s Shed group in the hope of both attracting nesting birds and creating a safer environment.

Yet its presence appears to have genuinely fooled some drivers – with one man posting on a local Facebook forum, Meanwood Community Chat, to warn people that it could catch them out before he was informed by other users that the camera was fake.

The convincing-looking bird box on Meanwood Road

The Meanwood Road Project, with support from Leeds 2023, began last autumn with the aim of bringing residents and businesses in the area together and creating a thriving community.