A controversial bus gate set to make a council over £5m in fines is snaring more than 200 drivers a day.

An average of 366 motorists a day were being fined for driving on Arundel Gate in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

But even after the council installed large, red signs warning of the gate more than 200 motorists a day are still being caught.

The new signs state 'Bus Gate Enforcement Now Started' but before they were installed, it only said 'Bus Gate' on the actual road.

Arundel Gate bus gate in Sheffield city centre

But around 216 drivers are still being fined a day, which means that if they all paid the £70 penalty fee, then the council would rake in a whopping £5.62m a year.

Motorist Mark Fleming, whose wife Adele was fined in July, said the decrease in fines proved the old signs were 'inadequate.'

He also called for all 39,000 tickets issued up to October 3 to be refunded.

Mr Fleming said: "We are pleased Sheffield City Council has responded to our comments and requests for additional, high-impact signage.

"The significant and immediate reduction in the number of penalties being issued each day confirms that the original signage was inadequate.

"Drivers are already under considerable financial pressure as a result of the high cost of living, they should not be required to pay fines as a result of Sheffield City Council’s errors."

The bus gate bans all traffic except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving north towards High Street beyond the Novotel at 50 Arundel Gate in the city centre.

It was introduced on an 18-month trial period and will end in September next year but the council says they will consider 'all feedback' when deciding to make it permanent.

But despite less drivers being caught by the bus gate, Councillor Ben Miskell insists the old signs “met the necessary requirements”.