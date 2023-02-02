North Yorkshire Police said: “We're attending a serious collision in Harrogate. We are currently at the scene of an incident which has left two 15-year-old boys with serious injuries in Harrogate.
“At 8.46am a member of the public called 999 after a collision on Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashville College.
"The two injured boys were pedestrians and were injured when a vehicle collided with a wall at the location.
“The boys have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
“The parents of both boys have been informed. Road and path closures are in place, so please plan your travel accordingly.
“This will have been a distressing incident to witness, and we urge anyone affected to seek help if needed.
“If you can help with our investigation, please contact us on 101, reference NYP-02022023-0100.”
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has landed at the scene.
It is not known whether the boys are pupils at Ashville, a fee-paying co-educational school. The college has not yet released a public statement about the incident.