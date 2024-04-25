B1249 Staxton Hill: Delays expected as police close Yorkshire coast route due to diesel spillage on carriageway
Delays are expected after a major route near the Yorkshire coastline was closed today.
North Yorkshire Police said officers are at the scene of a diesel spillage on the B1249 at Staxton Hill, near Scarborough.
A spokesperson for NYP said: “The road is blocked and likely to be closed some time - so please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journeys.”
