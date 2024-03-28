Barnsley Council has invited residents to suggest name for new bridge in town centre

Currently known as Market Gate Bridge, it opened to the public in December, and Barnsley Council now hope members of the public will suggest a new name that ‘reflects the rich history of Barnsley’.

The bridge links The Glass Works square with the transport interchange and Market Gate car park, and BMBC says there is a small amount of ‘cosmentic’ works to complete.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “When Network Rail closed the Jumble Lane level crossing for safety reasons, we were given an opportunity to create something special in the heart of the town centre as part of the ongoing regeneration. I believe we’ve certainly done that.

The council is asking the public for names for the bridge

“The ambitious design of the bridge complements The Glass Works brilliantly and adds to the continued development of our outstanding town centre. It was important that the new bridge was of as high a quality as The Glass Works. While it’s taken longer than we all would have liked to get here, it has been worth the wait.

“We’ve called it Market Gate Bridge for a while, but we wanted to take the chance to gather suggestions from our residents on a new name for the bridge now it’s complete.

“Similarly to The Glass Works, we’re looking for ideas which reflect the rich history of Barnsley. I’m sure we’ll receive some fantastic ideas and I look forward to seeing the suggestions our residents have.”

Residents are being asked to make suggestions through an online form until April 17.