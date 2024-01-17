Best ways to de-ice your car according to AA experts ahead of Yorkshire's temperature drop

As Yorkshire braces for a temperature drop, AA experts offer tips on the best ways to de-ice your car.

Winter has truly hit the UK as the start of the week had many areas covered in snow and as the week goes on temperatures are set to drop further in Yorkshire.

The Met Office has said Yorkshire can expect more sub-zero temperatures with lows of -3 degrees centigrade on Thursday (Jan 18).

The county can expect to be dry and sunny but very cold, being breezier and cloudier towards the coast with scattered wintry showers and some further icy patches.

A reminder to motorists to clear their windscreen before setting of on the roads as temperatures are set to drop. Picture James Hardisty

Severe frost can also be expected overnight (Jan 17 to 18) meaning an icy car to start the day and when you're in a rush on a frosty morning, the last thing you need is an icy car and windscreen.

However, there are many ways you could damage your car when de-icing it so the AA has some simple tips on how to defrost a car windscreen quickly and safely.

1. Check your wipers

Make sure your wipers aren't on before you switch the car on.

If the wipers are frozen to the glass, the wiper motor could be damaged or the rubber could tear off if they start wiping.

2. Start the engine

Start the engine and turn on the warm air blower to the windscreen.

Switch on the rear window heater and heated mirrors, if you have them.

Turn on the air-con. It's not just for summer – it'll remove moisture from the air to stop the car from misting up.

Don’t use your hands to wipe misted-up windows – you'll leave greasy smears and a diamond ring could scratch the glass. Use a lint-free absorbent cloth if necessary.

Stay with your car the whole time while the engine's running – before you know it, that frozen windscreen will start to clear up. Make sure to use this spare time to clear the ice or snow from the outside of the car.

3. Sweep off the snow

Clear all the snow off the car.

A soft brush is good for clearing the front grille (otherwise there is a risk of the engine overheating).

Make sure lights are clean and working.

4. Scrape while you wait

Use a scraper and de-icer on the outside of your car while you wait for the inside to warm up.

5. Get the all-clear

Don't drive off until all of the glass is clear.

'Portholing' – where just enough of the windscreen is cleared to see – could get you in trouble with the police if you're caught driving dangerously.

The AA also recommends that people do not use hot, or even lukewarm, water stating: “Glass expands quickly when hot or even warm water touches it. But it'll contract quickly too as it cools down in the cold air. That flexing can make the glass crack even if you're using lukewarm water – especially if it had small chips or cracks already.”