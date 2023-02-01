A man from Yorkshire has died following a crash between a car and a motorbike in the early hours of the morning.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Hellaby Lane in Rotherham shortly before 6am on February 1 following reports of a crash between a car and a bike. A 51-year-old man from Doncaster, who was riding the motorbike, died at the scene.

A statement from the force said: “It is reported that the Honda motorcycle was travelling along Hellaby Lane towards Denby Way when it was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf at the junction to the entrance with Stanley Tools in Hellaby Industrial Estate. The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old Doncaster man, sadly suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 113 of February 1. Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to email it to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.