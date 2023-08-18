Biker dies and passenger suffers 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Yorkshire

A 48-year-old biker has died following a crash in Yorkshire, in which the pillion passenger also suffered serious injuries.

Humberside Police said the crash happened on the A166, between Garrowby Hill and Fridaythorpe, near York, at around 2.40pm on August 17. The force said a Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle was travelling along the A166, Garrowby Street towards Fridaythorpe, when it was involved in a crash with a red Honda Jazz, near to the junction with Stone Dale.

The 48-year-old man was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. His pillion passenger was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

A statement by Humberside Police said: “Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, however died shortly afterwards. His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.“The pillion passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital to receive treatment where she remains in a critical condition at this time. The driver of the Honda Jazz was also taken to hospital to be checked over for what are thought to be minor injuries.”