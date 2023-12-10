All Sections
BMW driver, 39, dies after car crashes into tree in Yorkshire

A man has died after crashing into a tree in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Dec 2023, 14:19 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called at around 8.20am on Saturday (Dec 9) to say there had been a crash on Great North Road in Bawtry. However, the force do not know exactly what time the crash actually happened.

Upon arrival, officers found a black BMW had left the road and crashed into a tree. It is thought a man had been driving from the direction of Bawtry golf club towards the Mount Pleasant Hotel when the crash happened.

The man, aged 39, was sadly pronounced deceased when officers arrived. His family have been notified and are receiving support.

A man in his 30s died following a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking anyone who believes they may have witnessed the vehicle on Friday evening or in the early hours of Saturday to get in touch. If you think you may have captured it on dash cam or doorbell footage, this can be emailed in to us at [email protected].

“Information can also be reported online or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 247 of 9 December.”

