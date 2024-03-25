Initial survey work was undertaken in January and February after the bus station was closed after some concrete fell in the basement.

However, West Yorkshire Combined Authority said further, more extensive surveys are now required.

In total, 1,200 buses per day have been moved from the Interchange to around 45 alternative bus stops within the city.

Work is now underway to “consider temporary alternative locations for a temporary bus station”, the authority said.The Combined Authority said it is working with Bradford Council to minimise disruption to the travelling public and wider city centre.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority said: "Since the Interchange closed in January, initial surveys have been undertaken with a focus on the areas of concern identified.

"The feedback received was that while the surrounding structures were found to be generally in a fair condition, repair works will be required to address areas of defective concrete above the basement car park area, and to address significant issues of drainage and water ingress.

"Surveyors have recommended that further, more extensive surveys need to be carried out in order to provide a comprehensive understanding of the condition of the Interchange and to inform the future management and operation of the structure.

"This work will progress over the coming weeks, however given the scale and the nature of the structure, completion of those surveys will be a significant undertaking.

"It is therefore anticipated that the Interchange will need to remain closed for at least a further three months to allow surveys to be completed, following which we will take a view on the future operation of the facility.

"In the meantime, work is also ongoing with Bradford Council officers to consider alternative locations for a temporary bus station.

"The safety of passengers, staff and the users of the Interchange remains our top priority.

"We recognise the continued inconvenience the closure causes and thank the public for their patience."

The rail station is open as normal, with access via the ramp footpath on Bridge Street.