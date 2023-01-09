A busy Yorkshire road has been closed by police and the fire service due to a serious crash.

Brighouse and Denhole Gate Road has been closed at the roundabout at its junction with Halifax Road, near Northowram. Both West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The road was closed at around 11am this morning (Jan 9). Fire crews from Illingworth, Fairweather Green and Halifax stations are in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware there is a serious road traffic collision on the Brighouse Denholme Gate Road roundabout.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police and fire are in attendance. The road will be blocked for the foreseeable future. Please avoid the area.”