Bubwith Bridge: Concern for Yorkshire villagers are historic bridge set to close for five months

Closing a historic bridge for nearly five months will have a serious impact on businesses in an East Riding village, a parish council chairman said.
Alexandra Wood
By Alexandra Wood
Published 30th May 2023, 07:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 07:15 BST

East Riding Council has announced that Bubwith Bridge will close in July for 20 weeks.

The 225-year-old stone bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent, was badly damaged by a car in September.

Sandra Hills, chair of Bubwith parish council, said: “It’s a major A road which goes between Bubwith and Selby and York. It’s the main road in and out of the village and it’s going to have a really serious impact on local businesses.

Bubwith Bridge (Pic: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)Bubwith Bridge (Pic: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)
"I would suggest there won’t be anyone in the village who won’t feel the impact.”

She said allowing pedestrians to cross the bridge during the work would help ease problems.

Adam Holmes, the council's director of infrastructure and facilities, said residents and businesses were being contacted so they could raise issues and the council would do what it could to help.

He said: “We understand that this will cause inconvenience and disruption, but it is essential that we protect this historic bridge for the future. The crash caused major damage to the bridge, and highlighted some weaknesses, and unfortunately, we cannot carry out the necessary repairs while the bridge is open.”

