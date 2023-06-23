A Grade II-listed bridge will be closed for five fewer weeks than anticipated after contractors agreed to work weekends to complete a lengthy repair project.

Residents of Bubwith complained to East Riding Council about the planned 20-week closure of the road bridge after structural defects were discovered when a vehicle crashed into it last autumn.

They said they would be effectively trapped in the village as diversion routes would add significant time to journeys. Bubwith Bridge carries the A163 over the River Derwent between York and Selby. It was built in 1798.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After negotiations between the council and contractors, it has been agreed to reduce the scheme by five weeks by working overtime. The work will start on Monday July 10 and in October, 15 weeks later – providing no other defects are discovered.

The damage to Bubwith Bridge

Director of infrastructure and facilities Adam Holmes said: "The residents and business people in the Bubwith area called for the bridge repairs to be shortened - and we are pleased we've achieved this.

"This is thanks to successful discussions with our contractors. They have done a huge amount of work to reduce the timeframe, and we are pleased that together we've been able to produce the new 15-week project.

"This will involve the repair team working weekends and extended hours to speed up the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The repairs and strengthening are essential in order to make the structure safe and sound for the future, and we can't do them while the bridge is open. The closure is unavoidable.

"We completely understand this will still cause major disruption and inconvenience, mainly for local residents and businesses, but we have listened to them, taken on board their concerns, and we hope this 15-week scheme will be more acceptable.

"We need to stress, however, that if the repair team uncover any further structural issues with the bridge during the work, this may extend the length of the scheme."

Due to the age and listed status of the bridge, the repairs being carried out must be sympathetic to the existing structure and its surroundings, and require specialist contractors and materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work will also include the installation of a vehicle restraint barrier to protect the bridge and the resurfacing of the road across it.

A free shuttle bus, which the council has provided for residents since December, will continue until the work begins. Following the closure, the shuttle bus will connect with a nearby service bus to provide onward travel.

An official signed diversion route will be in place, which caters for all vehicles. However, local drivers will be able to find shorter, alternative routes that are suitable for their vehicles and considerate to local residents.