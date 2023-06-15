The full list of bus services affected by strike action from this Sunday (June 18) in Leeds has been announced.

First Bus drivers of the West Yorkshire branch have announced that they will take regular industrial action over the company’s denial of returning the date of new pay rises from October back to April.

The drivers who are members of Unite, a campaigning union that fights for employees in the workplace, agreed during the pandemic to change their anniversary pay date to October to help the company financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Unite, this move means that workers have been left struggling during the cost of living crisis and will not receive a pay increase until October at the earliest.

List of more than 50 First Bus routes which will not run in Leeds from Sunday including school buses and park and ride

The indefinite strikes are set to begin on Sunday.

Now, First Bus has released a list of every affected service.

The list is as follows:

Services affected: 1, 1B, N1, 2, 3. 3A, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 6, 8, 7, 7A, 7S, 9A, 11A, 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28, 33, 34, 38, 39, 40, 42, 46, 47, 47A, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55, 55C, 56, 62, 64, 65, 74, 75, 86, 91, PR1, PR2, PR3, X84 and Flexi Bus

All other bus operator’s services will operate as normal in Leeds including:

A&A Coach Travel 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriva Yorkshire 21, 22, 110, 118, 140, 140A, 141, 163, 164, 168, 174, 175, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255,425, 444, 446

Connexions Buses 11, 64, 781, 940, 963

First (Bradford) 72, X6, X11

First (Calderdale) 508

Flyer A1, A2 & A3

Harrogate Bus Company 7, 36, X98 & X99

Keighley Bus Company 60, 940

Station Coaches 116, 213

Square Peg 9, 31, 31, 32, 80, 81, 966

TLC Travel 205, 653

Yorkshire Coastliner 840, 843

York Pullman

Dales Bus

Yorkshire Buses 9, 29, 29A, 61, 61A

What if you use an MCard?

"We are sorry if the current planned industrial action by Unite members at First Leeds is affecting MCard customers. We are in regular dialogue with First and are encouraging them to establish a resolution to the industrial action as soon as possible.

“Under our normal terms and conditions, customers who have unused or part used monthly tickets may be eligible to claim a refund or part refund.

“Please visit a Bus Station Travel Centre or call MetroLine on 0113 2457676 for tickets purchased via the MCard Mobile App. Visit m-card.co.uk for more information.”

What did FirstBus say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are disappointed in the decision of UNITE to announce strike action. The current agreement on pay, which was signed by UNITE and its officials, is in place and agreed until October 2023.

“The management team at First North & West Yorkshire have been working hard to find solutions to help our valued drivers during these tough economic times and have made a series of substantial and unconditional offers to satisfy demands. These remain on the table and have yet to be put to our Leeds drivers by the UNITE representatives, therefore the union’s efforts should focus on this and not on industrial action while collective bargaining continues.