Bus strikes Leeds: Arriva to allow passengers to use First pre-paid tickets as update expected

Arriva has announced it will allow passengers to use pre-paid tickets from First Bus ahead of planned strike action started this Sunday.

Indefinite strike action is due to take place in Leeds by drivers from Sunday June 18.

First Bus drivers of the West Yorkshire branch have announced that they will take regular industrial action over the company’s denial of returning the date of new pay rises from October back to April.

The drivers who are members of Unite, a campaigning union that fights for employees in the workplace, agreed during the pandemic to change their anniversary pay date to October to help the company financially.

According to Unite, this move means that workers have been left struggling during the cost of living crisis and will not receive a pay increase until October at the earliest.

First Bus has released a list of every affected service.

The list is as follows:

Services affected: 1, 1B, N1, 2, 3. 3A, 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 6, 8, 7, 7A, 7S, 9A, 11A, 12, 13, 13A, 14, 15, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 27, 28, 33, 34, 38, 39, 40, 42, 46, 47, 47A, 49, 50, 50A, 51, 52, 55, 55C, 56, 62, 64, 65, 74, 75, 86, 91, PR1, PR2, PR3, X84 and Flexi Bus

All other bus operator’s services will operate as normal in Leeds including:

A&A Coach Travel 30

Arriva Yorkshire 21, 22, 110, 118, 140, 140A, 141, 163, 164, 168, 174, 175, 200, 201, 202, 203, 229, 254, 255,425, 444, 446

Connexions Buses 11, 64, 781, 940, 963

First (Bradford) 72, X6, X11

First (Calderdale) 508

Flyer A1, A2 & A3

Harrogate Bus Company 7, 36, X98 & X99

Keighley Bus Company 60, 940

Station Coaches 116, 213

Square Peg 9, 31, 31, 32, 80, 81, 966

TLC Travel 205, 653

Yorkshire Coastliner 840, 843

York Pullman

Dales Bus

Yorkshire Buses 9, 29, 29A, 61, 61A

A further update is expected from First Bus on Friday June 16.

Arriva – a competing bus service provider – has now offered passengers the chance to use their services as an alternative.

The social media post by Arriva read: “First Bus Industrial Action from 18th June

“As you maybe aware First Bus in Leeds are starting industrial action from Sunday 18th June to Saturday 24th June.

“First pre-paid tickets will be accepted on our services during strike days.

“To view our timetables please visit arrivabus.co.uk”

Arrive routes in Leeds include:

110 Leeds to Wakefield

140/140A/141 Pontefract to Leeds

163 Leeds to Castleford

164 Leeds to Selby

168 Leeds to Castleford

200/201 Leeds to Cleckheaton or Heckmondwike

202/203 Leeds to Huddersfield

229 Leeds to Huddersfield

254/255 Leeds to Brighouse or Halifax

444/446 Leeds to Wakefield

What if you use an MCard?

"We are sorry if the current planned industrial action by Unite members at First Leeds is affecting MCard customers. We are in regular dialogue with First and are encouraging them to establish a resolution to the industrial action as soon as possible.

“Under our normal terms and conditions, customers who have unused or part used monthly tickets may be eligible to claim a refund or part refund.

“Please visit a Bus Station Travel Centre or call MetroLine on 0113 2457676 for tickets purchased via the MCard Mobile App. Visit m-card.co.uk for more information.”

What did FirstBus say?

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are disappointed in the decision of UNITE to announce strike action. The current agreement on pay, which was signed by UNITE and its officials, is in place and agreed until October 2023.

“The management team at First North & West Yorkshire have been working hard to find solutions to help our valued drivers during these tough economic times and have made a series of substantial and unconditional offers to satisfy demands. These remain on the table and have yet to be put to our Leeds drivers by the UNITE representatives, therefore the union’s efforts should focus on this and not on industrial action while collective bargaining continues.

“The First North & West Yorkshire team is ready and willing to meet and we encourage Unite to join us so we can finalise a settlement and help our drivers to manage the continuing pressure on the cost of living that everyone is facing as quickly as possible.”