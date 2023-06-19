First Bus strikes in Leeds are set to be suspended from Tuesday June 20, the Yorkshire Post has been told.

First Bus drivers of the West Yorkshire branch announced that they will take regular industrial action over the company’s denial of returning the date of new pay rises from October back to April.

The indefinite strikes began on Sunday June 18 causing many services to be affected – with timetables altered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drivers who are members of Unite, a campaigning union that fights for employees in the workplace, agreed during the pandemic to change their anniversary pay date to October to help the company financially.

Bus strikes Leeds: Bus strikes to be suspended from Tuesday in Leeds as update expected

However, the strikes are due to be suspended from Tuesday, the Yorkshire Post has been told.

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a pay settlement and that Unite has postponed its industrial action immediately.

“Unite is committed to put this recommended offer to its members in a ballot on Thursday 29 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team is now focused on preparing for a return to full services across our Leeds network from tomorrow (Tuesday 20 June).