All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Bus strikes Leeds: Bus strikes to be suspended from Tuesday in Leeds

First Bus strikes in Leeds are set to be suspended from Tuesday June 20, the Yorkshire Post has been told.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

First Bus drivers of the West Yorkshire branch announced that they will take regular industrial action over the company’s denial of returning the date of new pay rises from October back to April.

The indefinite strikes began on Sunday June 18 causing many services to be affected – with timetables altered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drivers who are members of Unite, a campaigning union that fights for employees in the workplace, agreed during the pandemic to change their anniversary pay date to October to help the company financially.

Most Popular
Bus strikes Leeds: Bus strikes to be suspended from Tuesday in Leeds as update expectedBus strikes Leeds: Bus strikes to be suspended from Tuesday in Leeds as update expected
Bus strikes Leeds: Bus strikes to be suspended from Tuesday in Leeds as update expected

However, the strikes are due to be suspended from Tuesday, the Yorkshire Post has been told.

Andrew Cullen, Managing Director of First North & West Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to have agreed a pay settlement and that Unite has postponed its industrial action immediately.

“Unite is committed to put this recommended offer to its members in a ballot on Thursday 29 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our team is now focused on preparing for a return to full services across our Leeds network from tomorrow (Tuesday 20 June).

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding since Sunday and will provide further information later today.”

Related topics:UniteLeedsYorkshire PostAndrew CullenWest Yorkshire