A parking scheme for Kelham Island and Neepsend that will include a residents’ permit scheme and restrictions has taken a step closer despite objections from business owners.

Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee heard from owners of firms in the area that road changes included the scheme would hit their businesses. The committee agreed to approve a traffic regulation order in the area but also to talk to businesses about how it might affect them.

A report to the committee said that Kelham Island and neighbouring Neepsend are “popular for long-stay commuter parking because they are close to the city centre and parking is free and unrestricted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, parking in the area will be used by employees of businesses within the area and not just those who may walk into the city centre. This can lead to a lack of parking and/or loading opportunities for customers of local businesses as well as for residents.”

Kelham Island

The council wants to bring in a parking scheme operating seven days a week between 8am and 8.30pm. Marked parking bays would allow both pay and display and permit parking and all other areas would have double yellow lines.

Residents who do not live in a car-free development could apply for one resident parking permit per household. The report says that the number parking spaces would drop from around 760 to 480.

Changes will be made to road layouts and junctions with the aim of improving access around the area, especially for larger vehicles, by adding restrictions in and around junctions. Double yellow lines will be extended around business premises to enable better loading and unloading, which is allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pay and display parking and permit schemes will be delayed in Neepsend to discuss with businesses about how it might affect them.

An active travel plan for the area, encouraging more people to walk, cycle or use the bus, runs alongside the parking scheme. The aims are to improve bus times and provide more attractive, safe walking and cycling routes.

Changes proposed include:

The removal of one-way routes on Percy Street between Neepsend Lane and Burton Road, on Rowland Street and Wilson Street.

A reduction in the length of the prohibition of motor vehicles on Neepsend Lane from 88m to 20m from its junction with Burton Road.

Vehicles allowed to use Vicar Lane.

A new cycling and walking route along Neepsend Lane, Lancaster Street, Ball Street, Green Lane and Russell Street to the inner ring road and West Bar, and into the city centre.

Diverting the B6074 so that traffic runs around Kelham Island and Neepsend.

Changes to junctions and crossings to give cyclists and pedestrians priority.

Business owner James Stevenson asked why access to the area for established businesses was being sacrificed for public transport. He said: “These plans will decimate a lot of the businesses in the area, will close a lot of them down.”

Matthew Windle highlighted problems for his business in Neepsend, in particular a proposal to close the end of Neepsend Lane to through traffic to allow cycle routes and pedestrian crossings. Mr Windle said there is already a popular cycle route on Penistone Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad