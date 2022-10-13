News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car becomes wedged between road and building after crashing into Sheffield Children's Hospital walkway

A car has left the road and crashed into a walkway at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

By Grace Newton
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 1:28pm

University of Sheffield lecturer Lindsay Pantry tweeted images of the vehicle wedged between a building and the road following the collision.

Emergency services are at the scene and South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital said: “Unfortunately there has been a car accident this morning by the Stephenson Wing on Damer Street. Patient access to the Emergency Department is open as normal and the Stephenson entrance is also accessible, but due to the closure of Damer Street and presence of emergency services, we are advising families due to visit oncology and research to use alternative access at the main entrance on Clarkson Street."

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The aftermath of the collision
Sheffield Children's HospitalEmergency servicesUniversity of SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police