Car becomes wedged between road and building after crashing into Sheffield Children's Hospital walkway

Emergency services are at the scene and South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital said: “Unfortunately there has been a car accident this morning by the Stephenson Wing on Damer Street. Patient access to the Emergency Department is open as normal and the Stephenson entrance is also accessible, but due to the closure of Damer Street and presence of emergency services, we are advising families due to visit oncology and research to use alternative access at the main entrance on Clarkson Street."