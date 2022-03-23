With the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the cost of living and petrol prices are on the rise.

A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based energy forum which represents 29 nations, reveals 10 ways we could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within just four months, including reducing speed limits, working from home and car-free Sundays.

By following these steps, it is expected that budget pressures facing drivers would be eased and could even potentially reduce Russia’s energy revenues and help to move oil demand to a ‘more sustainable pathway’, the IEA said.

Image shows prices of petrol and diesel fuel continuing to rise at Shell petrol station, in Manchester. (Pic credit Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

In Britain, it is estimated that reducing the speed limit on motorways from 70mph to 64mph could save roughly 290,000 barrels of oil a day from cars and 140,000 from trucks.

It is also predicted that hybrid working can save 170,000 barrels for each day working from home, while the introduction of weekly car-free Sundays in major cities, like Leeds, would spare around 380,000 barrels.

IEA’s executive director, Faith Birol, said: “As a result of Russia’s appalling aggression against Ukraine, the world may well be facing its biggest oil supply shock in decades, with huge implications for our economies and societies.

“IEA member countries have already stepped in to support the global economy with an initial release of millions of barrels of emergency oil stocks, but we can also take action on demand to avoid the risk of a crippling oil crunch.

“Our 10-point plan shows this can be done through measures that have already been tested and proven in multiple countries.”

Cheapest petrol stations in Leeds

These are the cheapest places to buy petrol in and around Leeds City Centre.

Morrisons - Hunslet

Petrol: 162.7p/litre

Diesel: 178.7p/litre

Address: Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP.

Morrisons - Kirkstall

Petrol: 162.7p/litre

Diesel: 177.9p/litre

Address: Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3AU.

Morrisons - Swinnow Road

Petrol: 162.7p/litre

Diesel: 177.9p/litre

Address: Swinnow Road, Bramley, Leeds, LS13 4DN.

Morrisons - Morley

Petrol: 162.7p/litre

Diesel: 178.7p/litre

Address: Windsor Court, Morley, Leeds, LS27 9BX.

Calderview Service Station - Hunslet (Shell)

Petrol: 162.9p/litre

Diesel: 180.9p/litre

Address: Low Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 1QR.

Stourton Service Station - Pontefract Road (BP)

Petrol: 162.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: 53 Pontefract Road, Leeds, LS10 1SW.

Stourton Filling Station - Wakefield Road (Shell)

Petrol: 162.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: Wakefield Road, Leeds, LS10 1DP.

Tesco Extra - Seacroft

Petrol: 162.9p/litre

Diesel: 173.9p/litre

Address: 5 Seacroft Avenue, Seacroft, Leeds, LS14 6JD.

Morley Service Station - Victoria Road (Shell)

Petrol: 162.9p/litre

Diesel: 176.9p/litre

Address: Victoria Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 9NU.

Tong Road Petrol Station (Shell)

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 178.9p/litre

Address: 147 Tong Road, Armley, Leeds, LS12 1QJ.

Somerville Service Station - York Road (BP)

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: 827 York Road, Leeds, LS14 6AA.

Woodman Services - Dewsbury Road (Shell)

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS27 8PU.

Sainsbury’s - White Rose

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 180.9p/litre

Address: Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 8EW.

Whinmoor Service Station - York Road (BP)

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: York Road, Leeds, LS14 2AA.

Sainsbury’s - Selby Road

Petrol: 163.9p/litre

Diesel: 178.9p/litre

Address: Colton Retail Park, 1 Stile Hill Way, Colton, Leeds, LS15 9JA.

ASDA Beeston Automat

Petrol: 164.7p/litre

Diesel: 176.7p/litre

Address: Old Lane, Leeds, LS11 8AG.

ASDA Killingbeck

Petrol: 164.7p/litre

Diesel: 176.7p/litre

Address: York Road, Leeds, LS14 6UT.

ASDA Middleton Automat

Petrol: 164.7p/litre

Diesel: 176.7p/litre

Address: St George’s Road, Leeds, LS10 4TQ.

RSS Stanningley Road (BP)

Petrol: 164.9p/litre

Diesel: 174.9p/litre

Address: Henconner Lane, Leeds, LS13 4AD.

Middleton Park Service Station (Texaco)

Petrol: 164.9p/litre

Diesel: 176.9p/litre

Address: Middleton Park Road, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 4LZ.

Regent Street (Shell)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 177.9p/litre

Address: 24 Regent Street, Leeds, LS2 7QA.

MFG Apollo - Hunslet (Jet)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 181.9p/litre

Address: Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JU.

Riverside Service Station - Kirkstall (BP)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 178.9p/litre

Address: Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS4 2QD.

St Chad’s Service Station (BP)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 177.9p/litre

Address: Otley Road, Leeds, LS16 5LA.

MFG Cross Gates - York Road (Shell)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: York Road, Leeds, LS14 6UJ.

Moortown Filling Station - Harrogate Road (BP)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS17 6DJ.

MFG Austhorpe - Selby Road (BP)

Petrol: 165.9p/litre

Diesel: 179.9p/litre

Address: Selby Road, Leeds, LS15 8QN.

The IEA’s 10-point plan to cut oil use

1 - Cut speed limits by at least 10kph (6mph)

2 - Work from home up to three days a week where possible

3 - Car-free Sundays in cities

4 - Reduce the cost of public transport and encourage alternatives such as walking, cycling and micro-mobility (eg. electric scooters)

5 - Alternate private car access to roads in large cities, for example giving access to those with even plate numbers on some days and odd numbers on others.

6 - Increase car sharing, check tyre pressures and turn down air conditioning

7 - Promote efficient driving for freight lorries and delivery vehicles

8 - Use high speed and night trains instead of planes where possible

9 - Avoid business air travel where alternative options are available